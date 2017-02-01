Lady Lions Stay In Middle Of Pack

The Lady Lions had an odd week, last week. They played two back to back district games for the first time all season. Thursday they played their rivals Riverside, and Friday night they hosted Jackson Christian. They lost in a close game to Riverside and controlled Jackson Christian for most of the night.

Thursday night neither team could get going in the first quarter. Both defenses were strong, and both Scotts Hill’s and Riverside’s offenses were struggling. Scotts Hill did find a two-point lead at the end of the first though, eight to six. That’s where the night…

