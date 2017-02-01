Fulfilling the Promise

How many ways can a great and gracious God be thanked for new beginnings? King David expressed them in ways that have captured the ages, kingdoms have erected cathedrals, and set aside special days. Yet the fulfillment of a simple promise may sometimes ring like the “widow’s mite” in the coffer of creation. Adriana Milholen is a sixteen-year-old junior at Scotts Hill High School. Saturday, she joined others at First Baptist Church in Parsons in a medical mission to Belmopan, Belize, to assist the afflicted and minister to both the physical and spiritual needs of those much less fortunate than ourselves. She is, by far, the youngest of the team, in fact, the only teen in a group of doctors, nurses, optometrists, and nurse practitioners. The trip satisfies a personal commitment to which Milholen has felt led since a youth conference in…

For the complete story, see the February 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!