Westover Elementary Participates in National “Great Kindness Challenge”

Westover Elementary is participating all out in the National Great Kindness Challenge, January 23rd through the 27th.

Special Guests have been interacting with the children as well, including Officer Robbie McCready with the Lexington Police Department, Chris Young with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, and Rev. Marty Estes with Sand Ridge Baptist Church. Elise Eads and Warren Powers are the school sponsors for the event, but Eads is quick to tell you that “The Eighth Grade Ambassadors are the ones who are really doing the work.”

The Kindness challenge is a way to promote…

For complete story, see the January 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!