SHHS Football Team’s Season Honored at Banquet

The Scotts Hill Lions football team had a record year in 2016. They went all the way to the quarter-finals of the playoffs. They recorded their best record ever, and they beat TCA for the first time in school history. Last but certainly not least, they beat the undefeated Adamsville Cardinals for the first time in the first round of the playoffs. It was a year of bests and firsts, and last Thursday night the Lions held their annual Football Banquet to honor the players and coaches. The individual team awards were awarded as follows…

