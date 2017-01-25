Lexington Tigers Take Down Archrival

Homecoming 2017 would have to be considered an overwhelming success by any standard, after the Lady Tigers and Tigers turned in dominating performances in both games. To win on homecoming is good, to beat a district opponent is great, to beat arch rival Chester County is sweet. The Lady Tigers defeated Chester County 54-38 to improve to 11-9 overall, and 2-2 in district play. The Tigers won the boy’s game 79-58 to get to .500 on the season, with an overall record of 11-11. Most importantly for the Tigers, Lexington is now…

For complete coverage, see the January 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

