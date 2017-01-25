Lexington City Board Of Education Meets

The Lexington City Board of Education met Monday Tuesday night, January 17th, at 6:30 p.m. The consent agenda and minutes were approved. Director of Schools, Susan Bunch, introduced Caywood principal, Cindy Olive, and Lexington Middle School principal, Beth Deere, who gave mid-year reports from their schools. Olive handed out material for all eight grades relating to TCAP Mastery in English/Language Arts and Math, as well as benchmarks. In regards to TCAP, both Olive and Deere expressed…

