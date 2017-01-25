Former LHS Band Members Take Part In Historical Event

Last Friday, when Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States, thousands of people gathered in Washington D.C. to witness the historical events. The amount of people watching and participating was far reaching to every part of the world. The State of Tennessee was well represented in several facets of the inauguration and the parade which followed. There were several law enforcement personnel from Tennessee, including some from the area. Lexington High School was also represented at the historical event. LHS Band alum…

For complete coverage, see the January 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

