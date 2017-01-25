Everett Horn Public Library Receives TSLA Grant

The Lexington – Henderson County Everett Horn Public Library recently received $2,368.00 from a Tennessee State Library and Archives (TSLA) technology grant. Assistant Director, Stephanie Austin, said that “These grants can help purchase computer equipment that can be used by both visitors and staff.” TSLA awarded $305,500 this year, with individual grants ranging from $350 to $15,000. The library was able to qualify for…

For complete story, see the January 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

