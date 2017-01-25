Elite College Celebrates 20 Years

Twenty bright red and white balloons arced undaunted towards a graying sky, enchorused with jubilant laughter, twinkling smiles, and myriad upraised hands. Twenty balloons celebrating twenty years of a dream and passion turned reality, giving hope to some with little, careers for some with none, and skills to touch untapped talent. It was more than just a day of celebration at The Elite College of Cosmetology, it was a defining moment for Melba McKee Mills, a time of remembrance and reflection…

For complete story, see the January 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!