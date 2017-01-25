Clark Returns From South Africa

MacKenzie Clark, the current state FFA president, and Henderson County native, has just returned from a seminar in South Africa. The International Leadership Seminar for State Officers met in Washington D.C. on January 2nd, where they departed by air to Johannesburg, South Africa. From there the group travel to Pretoria and environs, touring businesses, industries, and local farms. “There was a mixture of all kinds of…

For complete story, see the January 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

