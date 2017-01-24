Vehicle Overturned Above 116 Mile Marker
Around 9:15 a.m., THP and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call for a vehicle that was said to be overturned and burning on I-40 near the 116 mile marker. Traffic was blocked on both westbound lanes up to the 122 mile marker. Motorists may want to consider using alternative routes westbound from Exit 126.
