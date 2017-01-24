Vehicle Overturned Above 116 Mile Marker

Traffic was blocked in both lanes of the westbound side of Interstate 40 from mile marker 117 to 122 this morning due to a vehicle accident. Photo by W. Clay Crook/The Lexington Progress.

Photo by W. Clay Crook/The Lexington Progress.

 

Around 9:15 a.m., THP and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call for a vehicle that was said to be overturned and burning on I-40 near the 116 mile marker.  Traffic was blocked on both westbound lanes up to the 122 mile marker.  Motorists may want to consider using alternative routes westbound from Exit 126.

