Vehicle Shooting on I-40
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near the vicinity of mile maker 104 on Interstate 40 Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. The caller alleged a vehicle to vehicle shooting with injuries. Further information is pending from the Department, as the investigation progresses.
Information will be updated on this site as information is released.
January 16, 2017 | 1 Comment »