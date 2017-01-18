Western Retires from Sardis Senior Citizens Center

Wanda will be missed! After 20 years as director of Sardis Senior center, Wanda Western retired effective January 7th, and will be missed by many in the Sardis community. Wanda served as director of the Sardis Center 20 of the 22 years since it was organized and has done an outstanding job. On Friday night January 6th, the Center sponsored a special event in Wanda’s honor, showing appreciation for her many years of service to the center and the community of Sardis. The retirement party was attended by approximately seventy people, including Wanda’s children and grand-children.

Sardis is a small community, however thanks to Wanda’s skill in organizing such events, many seniors from various communities in adjacent counties come to the Sardis Senior Center to both enjoy and participate in good meals & music, which is preformed from about 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each Thursday, with a lunch break when delicious food, drinks and deserts are provided by both the center and regular participants who bring various dishes. It has always amazed me how well balanced the meals turn out, even though no one knows in advance what will be served at each event. Music on the Ridge (Sardis) and a full dinner is served on the first Friday night of each month from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and both the music and food is outstanding, and…

For the complete story, see the January 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

