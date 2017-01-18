UTM Parsons Center Celebrates Ten Years
A celebration of ten years was held at the University of Tennessee Martin, Parsons Center. Special guests included Jim and Janet Ayers, Representative, Steve McDaniel, former Ag Commissioner Cotton Ivy, Higher Education Committee Melvin Taylor…
For the complete story, see the January 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.
Subscribe Today!
Posted in Breaking News, News
Related Posts
UPDATE: Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation by TBI
Tigers Atop Standings After Two Big Wins
LHS Football Team Honored at Banquet
Lions Pick Up First District Win of Season
Honoring Dr. King’s Legacy
Lady Tigers Defeat McNairy in Overtime
Lexington KFC Managers Hopeful For Opening in 6-8 Weeks
Scotts Hill Lady Lions Tied For District Lead
Western Retires from Sardis Senior Citizens Center
County All-Star Basketball Game To Be Held at South Haven
Tigers Take McNairy; Win 4 out of 5 Games
Henderson County Board of Education Holds Regular Monthly Meet
Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation by TBI
January 16, 2017 | 1 Comment »