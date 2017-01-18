UTM Parsons Center Celebrates Ten Years

Dr. Kelli Deere greats visitors and guests at the UTM Parsons Center ten year celebration. Photo by W. Clay Crook/The Lexington Progress.

Dr. Kelli Deere greats visitors and guests at the UTM Parsons Center ten year celebration.
A celebration of ten years was held at the University of Tennessee Martin, Parsons Center.   Special guests included Jim and Janet Ayers, Representative, Steve McDaniel, former Ag Commissioner Cotton Ivy, Higher Education Committee Melvin Taylor…

For the complete story, see the January 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

