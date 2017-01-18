Scotts Hill Lady Lions Tied For District Lead
The Lady Lions had two tough District 15-A games this week. One with Middleton Friday night and another with TCA the previous Tuesday night. Tuesday night saw two top teams battle it out in District 15-A, as TCA went into Chandler Gymnasium to face the Scotts Hill Lady Lions. The Lady Lions were in a close fight the entire night, but came away with…
For complete coverage, see the January 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.
Subscribe Today!
Posted in Breaking News, Sports
Related Posts
UPDATE: Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation by TBI
Tigers Atop Standings After Two Big Wins
LHS Football Team Honored at Banquet
UTM Parsons Center Celebrates Ten Years
Lions Pick Up First District Win of Season
Honoring Dr. King’s Legacy
Lady Tigers Defeat McNairy in Overtime
Lexington KFC Managers Hopeful For Opening in 6-8 Weeks
Western Retires from Sardis Senior Citizens Center
County All-Star Basketball Game To Be Held at South Haven
Tigers Take McNairy; Win 4 out of 5 Games
Henderson County Board of Education Holds Regular Monthly Meet
Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation by TBI
January 16, 2017 | 1 Comment »