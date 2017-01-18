Lions Pick Up First District Win of Season
The Lions picked up their first district win, in an instant classic with TCA, last Tuesday night. The Lions found themselves at a height disadvantage with TCA, but were able to out physical TCA. In the opening quarter, both offense found success as both teams were hot. Scotts Hill was able to grab a small three-point lead, 20-17. However, in the second quarter Scotts Hill still had success offensively, but…
For complete coverage, see the January 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.
