Lexington KFC Managers Hopeful For Opening in 6-8 Weeks

Those who have been holding out for KFC’s return may only have six to eight weeks longer to wait. Employee interviews started Friday, January 13th, on the second floor of the courthouse. Interviews were conducted by Stephanie Hansel, manager, of Darden, and Hayley Heathscott, assistant manager, of Lexington. Hansel says she hopes to get at least from thirty to…

For the complete story, see the January 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!