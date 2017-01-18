Lady Tigers Defeat McNairy in Overtime

Lexington High School Lady Tigers Basketball Photo by Jared James / The Lexington Progress

Lexington High School Lady Tigers Basketball
Photo by Jared James / The Lexington Progress

While the Lady Tigers are weathering a slump, they did pick up an exciting overtime win over McNairy Central last Friday at Lexington. The most important part of that game is the fact that it was a big district win which gives the Lady Tigers a 1-1 record, in district play. Although Lexington has lost 3 out of their last 4 games, they are still in the mix when it comes to district play. Every team has a slump at some point and better to have it now than in the post season. With 8 more games remaining, all of which are district games, the Lady Tigers…

For complete coverage, see the January 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

