Honoring Dr. King’s Legacy

The crowd sat enraptured, the solemn and sonorous words of historic impact settling deep into each heart, mind and spirit. “I have a dream,” the voice intoned, ringing the bell of American history August, 1963 that still resonates today.

Another deeply moving voice recited the deeply hallowed words of yesteryear. Yet more than a recitation, more than a reiteration, as the Reverend Rodney Campbell echoed the message across an audience, that once echoed across the pillars and reflecting pool of the Lincoln Memorial.

Lexington held the Martin Luther King Memorial Celebration on Monday, January 16th, with joyous notes of song, and tear-stained memories of men and women who suffered, yet maintained Dr. King’s call for protests that were peaceful and non-violent.

There were a hundred and eighty plus in attendance, with a moving list of guest speakers, and a turn out by county and city officials.

Lexington’s governing body was well represented, as Peggy Gilbert, Sandra Wood, Jack Johnson, Jeff Griggs, and Gordon Wildridge greeted and renewed acquaintances among the audience, and Mayor Jowers served as a guest speaker. Many of the Lexington Police Department attended as well.

County Mayor, Dan Hughes, also spoke, and centered an address around “God so loved, that he gave…” tying in the life and methods of Dr. King that kept him grounded in the faith.

And the event was more than a celebration of Dr. King and his message, but one of the community as well. Mayor David Jowers included a few words about Montgomery School, which he mentioned is the only…

