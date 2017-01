Jay Jennings Baker, 94

Julia Bloomingburg, 89

Dorothy “Dottie” Cooley, 73

Bobby Joe Eason, 66

Billy Joe Havener, 86

James Jarrett, 83

Hedy Hensley Maness, 85

Guest Middleton, 92

James Neal Nelms, 58

Linnie Sue Roysdon, 83

Donna Carol Threadgill, 47

For complete obituaries, see the January 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!