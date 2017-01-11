Veterans Cemetery Update

Landscaping for the Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads continues on the monumental project. Hills are made low, and valleys are filled in with what will be a signature ground for the final chapter in the life of a veteran. The site at Parkers Crossroads will be the only such veterans’ cemetery that is actually visible from a major roadway.
Photo by W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

