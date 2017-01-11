UT Martin Skyhawks “Sports Minute”
On New Year’s Eve, the UT Martin Skyhawks took on Ohio Valley Conference opponent Morehead State. It took OT but the Skyhawks prevailed, 81-77, in a classic of a contest. Red shirt Junior Mathew Butler had a game high 31 points, that included the go ahead bucket with eight seconds to go in overtime. The Skyhawks trailed by 10 points, with 8:23 left in the second half, before mounting a comeback, as Jacolby Mobley scored the final five points of the second half to even the score at 66-all, at the end of regulation. Butler then took over in the extra period, dialing up…
For complete coverage, see the January 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.
Subscribe Today!
Posted in Sports