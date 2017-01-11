UT Martin Skyhawks “Sports Minute”

On New Year’s Eve, the UT Martin Skyhawks took on Ohio Valley Conference opponent Morehead State. It took OT but the Skyhawks prevailed, 81-77, in a classic of a contest. Red shirt Junior Mathew Butler had a game high 31 points, that included the go ahead bucket with eight seconds to go in overtime. The Skyhawks trailed by 10 points, with 8:23 left in the second half, before mounting a comeback, as Jacolby Mobley scored the final five points of the second half to even the score at 66-all, at the end of regulation. Butler then took over in the extra period, dialing up…

For complete coverage, see the January 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

