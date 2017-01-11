Lexington Mayor makes “State of City” Address
Mayor David Jowers met with the Lexington Rotary Club, Tuesday, January 10th, for the State of the City address.
The mayor reminded the audience of several positive events and factors over the year, including the number of new businesses which have opened around town or are under construction. The mayor introduced the Lexington Board of Alderman members and members of his city staff. “The finances of the city are as good as any time in the history of the city,” Jowers said. The seven-million-dollar budget is well in hand and about 40% was saved into a rainy-day fund. Mayor Jowers also mentioned…
For complete story, see the January 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.
