King, Jr. Day Events Set for Monday

The National Holiday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is Monday, January 16th. Lexington will be having its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Celebration Day at 10:00 on that Monday. The event will be held at the Ten Pin Bowling facility on 759 East Church Street. The guest speaker this year will be Jo Ann Smith, of Huntingdon, who works as a teacher with the NWTD. Afterwards, there will be a…

For complete story, see the January 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

