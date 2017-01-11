Foul Lines to Field Goals

I did it, I’m a freaking genius! I deserve a raise and an all-expense paid vacation to Bora Bora! Of course I’m taking Dabo Swinney and Deshaun Watson with me, they’re the ones who put me in this amazing situation. This is my victory celebration and I called it right here, five days before the game, Clemson would be National Champions and everyone laughed at me, and now I’m the only one laughing. I am…

For complete coverage, see the January 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!