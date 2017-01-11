Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation by TBI

Sheriff Brian Duke, with the Henderson County Sheriffs Department, confirmed to The Lexington Progress an officer-involved shooting did occur late Tuesday night in Henderson County, but could release no other information at this time, as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently handling the investigation, and it is in the infancy stage. Duke also confirmed the Henderson County Officer involved is on Administrative Leave, which is standard procedure.

According to a report from TBI, “Preliminary information indicates two deputies from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home located at 50 Tumbleweed Drive in Reagan at approximately 11:00 CST in response to a report of an individual, identified as Darrion M. Barnhill, 23, beating on a home’s door. When deputies arrived, they recognized Barnhill as having outstanding warrants in Henderson County and gave him commands to surrender. He instead became aggressive toward the deputies, assaulting both and slamming one of them to the ground. During the struggle, the situation further escalated and resulted in at least one of the deputies firing his service weapon, striking Barnhill.”

Barnhill was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, where he later died.

The TBI has not released the names of the officers involved.