County Residents Saved $2.5 Million in 2016 Due to Existence of Fire Department

The annual report for the Henderson County Fire Department was recently submitted by Chief Lynn Murphy.

Significant for the year was that no lives were lost due to fire, and no fire fighters were killed or seriously injured. That is a wonderful year for any fire department. The county enjoys a Class 6 insurance rating out of 10, but is very close to a Class 5, Murphy indicated at the County Commission meeting. “Due to our low rating, effective fire prevention programs, and suppression capability, Henderson County residents…

For complete story, see the January 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!