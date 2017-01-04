Wade Celebrates 102nd Birthday

Back in the early summer I was covering an event in Sardis, and a friend brought me over to meet Cletus Wade, who was sitting outside the restaurant, enjoying the day and the crowd, as the parade geared up.

When I was told I was going to be meeting someone 101 years old, I looked around the outdoor table, and just didn’t see who they meant. I kept expecting Cletus Wade to introduce me to what I thought was going to be the oldest resident of Sardis.

Mr. Cletus was cheerfully vibrant, and a joy to meet. I saw him again a few months later at the Veterans Event, and asked for his number…after all, how many times do you get to interview someone turning 102, someone who looks like he feels…

For the complete story, see the January 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!