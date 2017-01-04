Lady Tigers Take 2nd At Hub City Classic

Lexington’s Lady Tigers won two out of three at the Hub City Classic and finished runner-up in the post-Christmas tournament. Lexington finished out the 2016 season with a record of 9-6. The Lady Tigers picked up wins over North Side and TCA, but lost to Obion Central in the championship game. Now that the first half of the season is over, the Lady Tigers will prepare for the district schedule. The first game of the 2017 campaign tips off Friday night, when Lexington travels to Fayette-Ware. The Lady Tigers will be hoping to build on the experience from the 1st half of the season. With only two senior starters and two freshmen starters, Lexington is…

For complete coverage, see the January 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

