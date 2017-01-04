First Baptist Church Plans 175th Year Celebration

The First Baptist Church of Lexington welcomes everyone to help them celebrate one hundred and seventy-five years as a part of the community. There will be two celebratory services, the first of which will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7th. The second celebration will take place at 9:00 on Sunday, January 8th.

Both events will be historic. On Saturday, the celebration will be joined by Lexington Mayor David Jowers, County Mayor Dan Hughes, and State Representative Steve McDaniel. Former pastors Dr. Hoyt Wilson and Dr. Mike Adams will also help with the event.

At 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, the Tennessee Baptist Convention will make a presentation to the church, and gospel music will be provided by Charlotte Ritchie. Leading in worship will be the local gospel music group 4ever His, and preaching will follow by Dr. Clay Hallmark.

January, 1842, was three years before the beginning of the Southern Baptist Convention. The church was started by seven…

For the complete story, see the January 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!