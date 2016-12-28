Top Stories of 2016

New Year’s, being barely a stone’s throw away, is a time of reflection. In Henderson County, there have been job increases and new businesses, offset by heartbreaking layoffs and plans for more. Renovation projects and new faces in city and county departments have moved us forward. Personal tragedies have sometimes shocked us to a standstill, but the capacity to do good, and to see a miracle, makes those steps forward to a new year worth the struggle. January of 2016 witnessed what Mayor Dan Hughes referred to “as a rare opportunity.” The $20 county wheel tax, passed in 1987, was abolished, and the county was still able…

For the complete story, see this week’s edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!