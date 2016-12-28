Scotts Hill Lions Pick Up Much Needed Win

The Lions picked up a big win last Tuesday, in the Hardin County Classic. They had been on a three-game skid, with losses averaging 34 points. They much needed this win over Red Bay High School, from Alabama, and they got it. The Lions started off with shut down defense and picked up some points in the first quarter leading 11-4. The second quarter saw Red Bay close the gap. Scotts Hill still shot well, 15 points. However, Red Bay got the offensive side of the ball going getting 20 points, and Scotts Hill led at the half only by two, 26-24. In the second half it was all Scotts Hill. They were able to extended their lead in the third, by only a point, but it gave the Lions confidence going into…

For the complete story, see the December 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

