Scotts Hill Lady Lions Split in Bankers Classic

The Lady Lions played in the Bankers Classic at McNairy Central, this past week, and went one and one in the Classic. Their first game saw Scotts Hill run into a buzz saw that was Memphis Whitehaven. Whitehaven is a AAA powerhouse currently undefeated and regarded by many as one of the most talented teams in the state. The Lady Lions fell behind early but were able to put up 41 points. Whitehaven however, double that and won 84-41. Melanie Alexander led the team in scoring with nine, and she also had three blocks as well. Haley Maness had eight points, and hit a three pointer too. Chelsey Gore had three rebounds but had a sub-par night in points, as she only had…

