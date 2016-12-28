Late Game Free Throws Give LHS Tigers Victory

Lexington rallied in the closing seconds of the game last Tuesday to defeat Riverside 75-72. In a game that saw the lead change back and forth all night, it was decided when Aerion Butler hit a pair of free throws with 13 seconds remaining. For the 2nd straight game, the Tigers pulled off a come from behind victory. The win improves Lexington’s record to 5-9 on the season, with three games remaining in 2016. The Tigers are participating in the Above the Rim Classic this week at Hickman County for the final games of the year. Riverside played host to Lexington last Tuesday and put together a strong bid to pull off the upset. The Tigers started off the game strong, pouring in 21 points in the first quarter and outscoring Riverside 21-17. The roles were reversed in…

For complete coverage and additional photographs, see the December 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!