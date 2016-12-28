Free Rides Home

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department is once again sponsoring the “Free Ride Home” program during New Year’s. If you have found that you may have celebrated just a bit too much, and are ready to go home, you don’t have to risk driving under the influence. Sheriff Brian Duke says to “Call 968-2407, and if you live in the county, we’ll get you a free ride home.” If you live out of county the Sheriff’s Office will still try to find transportation for you, so keep the number of a sober driver handy.

For this and other stories, see the December 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

