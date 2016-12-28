Christmas Day Tragedy

At approximately 10:15 a.m. on Christmas Day, Capt. Tracey Grisham says that officers were dispatched to a home on Middleburg Road. Twenty-three-year-old Julius Gray is reported to have died from a single gunshot. The person of interest is a fourteen-year-old male, who also lived in the home. The juvenile will turn fifteen in January. “We really can’t release any information, as there is an ongoing investigation,” Capt. Grisham said. “There was not…

For the complete story, see the December 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

