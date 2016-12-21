UPDATE: Fatality at Poplar Springs-Bargerton Rd

Around 4:27 this morning it appears that a man walking along Highway 412 was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer near the intersection of Poplar Springs-Bargerton Road. Three state troopers were still at the investigation at 8:50 a.m. Identification and other details are still pending.

Information will be updated on this site as it is released from THP.

UPDATE: 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, December 21st.

The pedestrian as been identified by the Tennessee Highway Patrol as David S. Wheeler, age 36, of Lexington.

