SHHS Lady Lions Win Double Overtime Thriller

The Lady Lions came in disheartened as they lost earlier in the week, but they showed unbelievable grit and determination as they went on the road and stole a victory from Jackson Christian, last Friday night. The game started out great for the Lady Lions, as they jumped out to a quick lead. They held the lead for much of the first quarter, but the Lady Eagles of Jackson Christian came back late and took the lead away, and later extended the lead to 16-12 after the first quarter. Scotts Hill still played tough in the second quarter as well, but they could not overtake Jackson Christian’s lead, in fact they trailed by seven at halftime, 27-20. This is partly due to several Lady Lions getting into foul trouble, but the ones in foul trouble helped propel the Lady Lions in the second half. Scotts Hill still had trouble taking…

