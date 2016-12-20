Scotts Hill Baptist Church Offers ‘Walk thru Bethlehem’ Live Nativity

The prophet Isaiah sat alone in his tent. Parchment lay in front of him, illuminated only by the taper on the table at which he sat. Slowly he intoned the words concerning the coming Messiah, seven hundred years in the future, but already a reality in the voice of the speaker. This was the first in the amazing stops in the live Nativity at Scotts Hill Baptist Church. Patrons parked behind the church and were treated to a fun bus ride to the front, greeted by period attired citizens of Bethlehem. As names were called to join the groups in tour, others sat making friends, and sipping the coffee and hot chocolate provided by the church. The guides let the groups know that the…

For the complete story and additional photos, see the December 21 edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!