Officers Spread Christmas Cheer through Shop with a Cop Program

A tiny girl, dressed in her Christmas finery, nimbly scaled the shoulders of a female deputy, reaching the highest shelf for a toy. Her smile and her eyes twinkling in mischief as she spurred the laughing deputy to the next row. A young boy looked up at a trooper in near hero-worship and pulled a police car from the shelf for his gift. Another young lad pulled at a wrestling championship belt and looked apprehensively at the blue clad officer from the Lexington Police Department. “That’s a great gift!” the officer said. It was hard to tell whose smile was the largest. Shop With A Cop was in full swing, the children excited, and more than ready. No matter what life may have tossed them the rest of the year, today was their day! Their stomachs full from a pancake breakfast, cooked by firefighters who manned the stoves at Lexington Middle School, they and their families broke into…

