Motions Heard on Bobo Hearing

Although the court room was packed Wednesday, December 14th, Judge Creed McGinley held court in session for only about ten minutes, in main discussing future trial plans and hearing motions from the attorney of Zachary Adams on the suppression of evidence. Judge McGinley said that he would not make a blanket ruling on State’s evidence at the Adams home, but that the attorneys could work with the State to see what is to be presented, and he would hear the individual motions.

The Judge has also been firm in holding to the April 3rd…

For the complete story, see the December 21 edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!