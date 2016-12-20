Lexington Post Office Celebrates 20 Years in New Building

Mayor Jowers and Lexington Post Office employees gather to celebrate twenty years at the 160 South Broad location. Photo by W. Clay Crook/The Lexington Progress.

Mayor Jowers and Lexington Post Office employees gather to celebrate twenty years at the 160 South Broad location.
In 1996, the City of Lexington made an unprecedented arrangement with the U.S. Postal Service, which resulted in the construction of a new post office building. The old building, erected in 1937, is now the home of the Beech River Cultural Museum. Harry Scott, a retiree from the Postal Service, arranged cake and refreshments to surprise the building personnel early Friday morning, December 16th, the twentieth anniversary of the opening of the building.  On a table, draped in red, white, and blue, a beautiful flat cake heralded the occasion, complete with a…

For the complete story and additional photos, see the December 21 edition of The Lexington Progress.

